Films Division to screen documentary on Ex-President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

On Teachers' Day tomorrow (5th September 2020), Films Division will be screening a documentary on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and eminent philosopher-academic. The film, "Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan-President of India" (38 min./Col /Eng./ N. S. Thapa), made in 1966 when Dr Radhakrishnan was President, will be streamed online at www.filmsdivision.org/Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a staunch believer of education and was a well-known philosopher, scholar and above all, a teacher. Dr Radhakrishnan received several honours including Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 1954.

Since the year 1962, 5th September, his birth date is celebrated in India as Teachers' Day as a tribute to the great scholar-teacher and also to mark the contribution made by teachers to the society.

(With Inputs from PIB)