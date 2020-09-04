Community in Hyderabad bags highest bid of Rs 30.30 lakh in Laddu auction, tea seller among bidders

A community in Hyderabad bagged the highest bid of Rs 30.30 lakh in a charity laddu auction in Telangana in which a tea seller was among the bidders. As part of the recently concluded festivities of Shree Ganesh Chathurthi - the Richmond Villa Community, a gated villa community located in Keerthi Richmond Villas, in Sun City, Hyderabad-- raised a whopping Rs 30.30 lakh for charity by e-auctioning the auspicious "laddu prasad" by bidding.

This year due to the global pandemic of coronavirus, the tradition was fulfilled on a virtual platform. People around the world including North America and Europe participated in the auction. The auction was attended by people from all religious faiths - Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. Abhay Deshpande, resident of Richmond Villa speaking to ANI said, "This Laddu Auction from RV Diya Charity is a unique and innovative concept of raising funds for the charity to positively impact the underprivileged. This tradition is continuing for the last few years to help the underprivileged. Many residents got inspired from this auction concept and came forward to raise Rs 30.30 lakh. We will make sure it reaches needy in the best possible manner."

Sujan, member of the Richmond villa community said, "At present Covid has introduced uncertainty and affected many lives due to unemployment. People are not able to meet minimum food and health requirements. Our RV community has realised that the need of the hour is empathy and thought more amount should be raised during this time to touch the lives of underprivileged. In this case, both beneficiaries and donors are from different backgrounds independent of caste, creed and religion. No matter what we do it will be a small drop in the ocean. We have wholeheartedly participated in this auction to do our bit." Archana Ranjan, resident of Richmond Villa, speaking to ANI said, "I have been associated with Laddoo Auction for the past four years, where we have seen the auction amounts growing from 3 lakh to 30 lakh. It is the blessings of Ganapati and the upbringing of the residents in the community where even 5-year child to 80-year-old senior citizen participate wholeheartedly, not to win the laddoo but to contribute to charity. I am proud to be associated with such neighbours who realise the purpose of life beyond oneself, but in their responsibility to the larger community.

Suresh, a tea stall owner near the community, speaking to ANI said, "I run a tea stall just outside RV community. I came to know about this noble initiative of laddu auction through RV residents. The money raised through this auction is used in serving the orphans, old age and physically handicapped people. I was moved by this initiative and participated in the bidding as well as contributed whatever was possible, so that I could be part of this social initiative. I feel happy and content with my contribution and glad to see it is being used in the most effective manner. Chandra Shekar Sharma, a priest speaking to ANI said, "Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was conducted for 9 days and laddu auction was on last day. The laddu represents knowledge because the worship of Ganesh is equivalent to knowledge. Lord Ganesh is worshipped for Siddhi (enlightenment) and Buddhi (mind). The money collected through auction is spent in the education of underprivileged kids. Everyone should be inspired by this charity-driven Laddu auction and help as many people as possible." (ANI)