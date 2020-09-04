DGFT makes certain changes in norms for finished leather to push exports

The commerce ministry on Friday made certain amendments in the norms for finished leather with a view to push its exports. The ministry's arm Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that the move was required "in the light of several changes that have taken place in the past 7-8 years in the tanning technology and new types of finished leathers being produced now".

An industry expert said that the notification will help in boosting exports of finished leather. Earlier there were certain conditions which an exporter has to comply with for exporting finished leather. For example, exports of embossed leather were not allowed.

Now, export of this leather is permitted as it gives a creative and decorative look to leather by stamping using heat and high pressure to create a pattern or design in the hide/skin..