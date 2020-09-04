Left Menu
Central Railway to run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for NDA, Naval Academy exam candidates

Central Railway on Friday said that it will run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for candidates attending National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Central Railway on Friday said that it will run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for candidates attending National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams. A press note from the Central Railway said, "Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination."

According to the press note the trains to run are Solapur-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Pune-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Bhusaval-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Specials (4 trips), Pune-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Pune-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Nagpur Special (2 trips). Amravati-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Jalgaon-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Akola-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Panvel-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Balharshah-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Pune-Ahmedabad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Madgaon Special via Pune-Miraj (2 trips), Kolhapur-Madgaon Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Pune-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), the press note said. (ANI)

