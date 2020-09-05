Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh road accident: Death toll rises to 8, Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for next of kin

One person who was injured in a bus-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Cheri Khedi area succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to eight, informed Director General of Police, Odisha on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:53 IST
Chhattisgarh road accident: Death toll rises to 8, Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for next of kin
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [Photo/File]. Image Credit: ANI

One person who was injured in a bus-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Cheri Khedi area succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to eight, informed Director General of Police, Odisha on Saturday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the labourers who lost their lives and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier today, a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam district here to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). At the time, seven people died while seven others were injured. Patnaik also directed Rural Development and Labour Minister Sushant Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the victims of the accident, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning. The injured were admitted to Ambedkar hospital in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France settling in as Mariners host Rangers

Ty France was in the middle of some very important business when he found out he was traded last weekend. France was participating in a fantasy football draft with his San Diego teammates on Aug. 30 when Padres manager Jayce Tingler told Fr...

Suzuki group cos to make 'best efforts' to reach pre-COVID-19 level of production, sales

Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki on Saturday said the Indian market is expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its group companies in India will make best efforts to recover production and sales to reach pre-COVI...

Viewers need annual subscription to watch IPL matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches. The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in ...

China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines

China National Biotec Group CNBG and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.Serbia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020