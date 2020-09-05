Left Menu
Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches 'Mission Vishwas' to help combat COVID-19

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched 'Mission Vishwas' in Nagpur, to counsel COVID-19 patients and trace their contacts.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:31 IST
The team of 'Mission Vishwas' in Nagpur, which is formed to help counsel COVID-19 patients and their family members, and in contact-tracing.. Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched 'Mission Vishwas' in Nagpur, to counsel COVID-19 patients and trace their contacts. The newly launched programme aims to get the maximum number of people tested for COVID-19.

"We contact positive patients, trace their contacts and advise them to get tested. Our aim is to get the maximum number of people tested for COVID-19. We have trained volunteers to counsel people tested positive for the virus. We will also take care of their non-medical needs," said the head of 'Mission Vishwas', Nagpur. According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continuous to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,11,325 active cases. (ANI)

