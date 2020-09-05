Left Menu
Five states report 70 pc COVID-19 mortality, 62 pc active caseload: Govt

Five states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have reported about 70 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities and 62 per cent of active caseload, informed the Central government on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:40 IST
Five states report 70 pc COVID-19 mortality, 62 pc active caseload: Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have reported about 70 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities and 62 per cent of active caseload, informed the Central government on Saturday. Maharashtra is positioned at the top in terms of COVID-19 mortality rate as well as active caseload.

"Of the total deaths, i.e. 69,561 in the country, at least 70 per cent mortality is recorded in five states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33 per cent of the total deaths," a government press note stated. In the context of active cases, Maharashtra contributes maximum to the active caseload amounting to almost 25 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06 per cent), Karnataka (11.71 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.92 per cent) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 6.10 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have shown about 46 per cent of active cases reported nationally. "Similarly these three states account for 52 per cent of all COVID deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35 per cent of all deaths reported in the past 24 hours."

"The Union Home Ministry also highlighted the districts of concern in each State. In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar were highlighted and need for effective containment and contact tracing was emphasised," the government said. In Andhra Pradesh, districts like Prakasam and Chittoor were highlighted as areas of concern and the need for daily monitoring of facility wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities, increasing the number of ICUs, oxygen beds and efficient clinical management were focused upon, as per the government.

In Karnataka, the highlighted districts of Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari were advised to optimally utilise RT-PCR testing facilities, to strengthen their door to door active case search and to protect their healthcare workers. "The Centre has exhorted the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that the mortality is kept below 1 per cent. The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels," the government statement added.

The country has so far reported over 4 million coronavirus cases and 69,561 deaths. (ANI)

