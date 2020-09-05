BSF Punjab organises 5 km Fit India Freedom Run
To promote fitness, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a five-kilometre Fit India Freedom Run in Punjab under the Fit India Movement.ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:39 IST
To promote fitness, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a five-kilometre Fit India Freedom Run in Punjab under the Fit India Movement. "#BSF #Punjab To promote fitness 05 km #FitIndiaFreedomRun organised by Frontier HQ, #Jalandhar under #FitIndiaMovement," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.
Mahipal Yadav, Inspector General of Punjab Frontier of BSF participated in the event. "Mahipal Yadav, IG BSF and troops with families enthusiastically participated in the event," the BSF said.
On August 16, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had launched a Fit India Freedom Run campaign at all its border posts and formations in the country under the Fit India movement. The campaign started from August 15 under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports. This campaign is aimed to generate awareness among the masses for a fit India. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Security Force
- Punjab
- IndoTibetan Border Police
- Jalandhar
- India
ALSO READ
Two suspects shot dead near Indo-Pak border in Punjab
Five intruders shot dead along India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab: BSF.
Five intruders shot dead along India-Pak IB in Punjab: BSF
BSF kills 5 intruders along India-Pak IB in Punjab
One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway