COVID-19: Bus services resumes in Indore

Bus services have resumed in Indore on Saturday after months of a break due to coronavirus induced lockdown. The sanitizations of buses are being taken care of after every trip.

"We're ensuring that buses are sanitized after every trip and frequently contacted surfaces are also sanitized regularly. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all commuters," said Pratibha Pal, Municipal Commissioner. 276 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 14,591, as per the official bulletin.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, public and private buses have resumed their services in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal as well following relaxations amid Unlock 4. The staff members ensured measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitizers, and thermal screening. The buses were also sanitized by the staff before passengers boarded them. (ANI)