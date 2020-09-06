Uttar Pradesh artisan hopeful after govt discusses to boost Indian toys manufacturing units

Left Menu
Artisan in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful as the central government is discussing ways to boost the manufacturing of Indian Toys.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 07:35 IST
Artisan in Uttar Pradesh raises hopes after govt discusses to boost Indian toys manufacturing units. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Artisan in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful as the central government is discussing ways to boost the manufacturing of Indian Toys. Basheer Ahmed, artisan said that the demand for wooden toys has increased as the people started preferring more of indigenous toys after the conflict with China.

"Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products," Ahmed said. He also said that earlier, we were earning less but now after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for boosting the manufacturing units of toys in the country, we are earning more money as people are inclined towards local products.

Recently, PM Modi, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making "toys for the world" and highlighted the ability of India to become a "toy hub". "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," the Prime Minister had said.

Also, India and China had clashed in the Galwan valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian troops had lost their lives while the Chinese also suffered a number of casualties with scores of Chinese soldiers killed and injured there. India and China have been engaged in a territorial conflict in Eastern Ladakh and Sub Sector North (Ladakh) where Chinese troops have transgressed into multiple areas and are refusing to completely disengage in areas such as Finger, Depsang Plains and Gogra heights. Both sides have amassed over 40,000 troops on their respective side of the LAC with the induction of heavy weaponry including long-range artillery and tanks. (ANI)

