Jane Fonda had plastic surgery to be ‘loved’ and ‘look right’

Veteran actor Jane Fonda says she had plastic surgery because she believes if one doesn't look good they are not going to be “loved”. The 82-year-old actor, who has been open about her facelift procedures and breast implants, said she went under the knife due to insecurity. “Well, no matter what I do, I'm stuck with this (idea): if you don't look right, you're not going to be loved. So I always wanted to try to look right. I think when you're poor you cut yourself, and when you're rich you have plastic surgery,” Fonda told The Guardian.

Reflecting on her life, the actor, who was previously married to filmmaker Roger Vadim (1965-1973), activist and politician Tom Hayden (1973-1990) and billionaire Ted Turner (1991-2001), said she is now happy being on her own. “(That part of my life) is gone. I can tell. It's just over - I've closed up shop. I'm extremely happy on my own.” Fonda believes she is “stronger” than any of the men she has been in a relationship with. “Whenever I've been with men who are not strong I've had a really hard time. I'm now five years older than my dad was when he died and I've realised that I am, in fact, stronger than he was. I'm stronger than all the men that I've been married to,” she said.