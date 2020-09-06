One held, 3 kg marijuana seized by AIU in Kannur
ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 12:23 IST
The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur seized 3 kilograms of marijuana from a passenger at the Kannur International Airport on Saturday night. The passenger has been arrested.
Further investigation is underway. On Saturday, AIU seized around 700 grams of gold valued at Rs 36 lakhs from a passenger at the Calicut Airport.
The passenger arrived here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and the gold was found concealed inside a pressure cooker. (ANI)
