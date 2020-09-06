Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peak power demand in Delhi surges

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 percent with resumption of normal activities due to easing of COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions, discom officials said. If we compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has already increased by over 87 percent," said the discom officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 12:32 IST
Peak power demand in Delhi surges

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 percent with resumption of normal activities due to easing of COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions, discom officials said. Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to lockdown and weather conditions.

"However, since easing of restrictions on May 18, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 percent. If we compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has already increased by over 87 percent," said the discom officials.  After the end of the lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and the easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power has started increasing and the gap narrowed, they said.  "Infact, in July and August, Delhi's peak power demand surpassed last year's peak power demand on corresponding days  on 13 occasions – seven in July and six in August- by up to 19 percent." Cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi's power load, said an official of BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL.   “Commensurate with Delhi's growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city,” he said. During the lockdown, BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids, that will benefit over two lakh residents in in the city, he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Corbin, Nationals charged with slowing hot Braves bats

The visiting Washington Nationals will turn to left-hander Patrick Corbin in hopes of slowing down the slugging Atlanta Braves bats when the two clubs complete their four-game series on Sunday. The Nationals 14-24 have won the last two game...

Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten US trade deal

Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT began a push on Sunday for a referendum to block the easing of restrictions on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted free trade deal with Taipeis key ally Washington...

Wooden chariot of famous temple in AP gutted in fire

The wooden chariot of the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was gutted in a fire mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. The state government ordered an inquiry into the incident to es...

Borrow more to stimulate demand, revive economy: Chidambaram to govt

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday suggested the government to borrow more to help stimulate demand and revive the countrys economy. The senior Congress leader also suggested some measures to raise money which include rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020