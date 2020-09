Amputated hand from cancer patient found in bucket in Ranchi

Jharkhand Police on Sunday found an amputated hand kept in a bucket in Bariatu area of Ranchi.

"An amputated hand, kept in a bucket, recovered from Ranchi's Bariatu. Initial probe reveals that it was amputated from a cancer patient and was to be taken to lab for further examination,"said Sourabh, Ranchi city SP in a statement.

Police is conducting a probe to ascertain how it reached the spot untainted. (ANI)