Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criticising Sanjay Raut doesn't mean insulting Maharashtra: Kangana Ranaut

The war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a fresh turn with the latter stating that the leader doesn't represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:58 IST
Criticising Sanjay Raut doesn't mean insulting Maharashtra: Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Photo. Image Credit: ANI

The war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a fresh turn with the latter stating that the leader doesn't represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said that the daughters of India will never forgive him for his alleged abusive statement.

"Sanjay Raut ji, you called me 'haramkhor.' It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9," Ranaut says in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle. "Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," she added.

Ranaut also raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic. Earlier today, Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra.

On being asked whether he will apologise to Kangana, MP Raut said, "If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising.""She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" asked Raut. Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drugs and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet. Hitting back at Ranaut, the Shiv Sena MP accused her of lying and said, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world."

The comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020