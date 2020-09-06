Additional Special Trains to run from East Coast Railway
Five additional Inter-state trains pertaining to East Coast Railway will run from September 12 and the bookings will start from September 10.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:40 IST
Five additional Inter-state trains pertaining to East Coast Railway will run from September 12 and the bookings will start from September 10. The Special Trains will run towards Durg and Ahamadabad from Bhubaneswar, towards Korba from Visakhapatnam, between Howrah and Trichirapalli through ECoR jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, six pairs of Additional Special Trains pertaining to Western Railways (WR) will be resumed from 12th September till further notice, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railways (WR). The Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12 for which the reservations will begin from September 10, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board on Saturday. (ANI)
