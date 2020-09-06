Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB conducts raid, recovers drugs

In continuation of operations against the drug syndicate, a raid was conducted in Mumbai by Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The following items were seized: 590 grams of Hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5000 Indonesian Rupiah.

One person identified as Anuj Keshwani is under examination. His name was revealed during the interrogation of Kaizan Ibrahim (arrested earlier), who had disclosed Anuj Keshwani was his supplier for the contrabands.

The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. (ANI)