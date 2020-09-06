Finance Minister enquires well-being of DRI officials who sustained injuries catching gold smugglers

Three people have been arrested for the smuggling of gold outside the Karipur airport at Kozhikode in Kerala while two officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) got injured while outwitting the smugglers. A total of 4 kg of compound gold has been recovered. One official of the DRI team has suffered fractures and is in hospital but stable. The other officer sustained minor injuries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has enquired about the well being of both the injured DRI officials and has asked the CBIC to provide them all medical facilities at the hospital. "Appreciate the dedication with which the team is working in these challenging times. Have directed Secretary, DoR to ensure complete medical care is extended. Kudos for the commitment shown," she tweeted.

Two DRI officials Najeeb and Albert got injured on Sunday outside the Karipur airport in Kozhikode when they were trying to catch a gold smuggling gang that was struggling to escape in a car. While chasing the smugglers their bike was hit by the smugglers' car and later the car got smashed into a tree on losing control.

The three smugglers have been taken into custody and 4 kgs of gold have been recovered from their car. (ANI)