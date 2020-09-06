Left Menu
Rs 4,688 crore to be given to MP farmers for damage due to floods

Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Minister Kamal Patel on Sunday said that Rs 4,688 crore would be given to 20 lakh farmers who had been affected by floods caused by heavy monsoon rains on September 16 under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Minister Kamal Patel. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Minister Kamal Patel on Sunday said that Rs 4,688 crore would be given to 20 lakh farmers who had been affected by floods caused by heavy monsoon rains on September 16 under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme. "When the whole country was in turmoil due to COVID-19, farmers ensured that 130 crore Indians had food to eat. Every sector in the country has a negative growth rate. Only the agricultural sector is growing. Incessant rains have caused massive devastation for the poor people of the state and to help them, the Madhya Pradesh government had even extended the date for insurance of damaged crops," Patel said while speaking to the media.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and I were on the ground for the last 12 days, visiting every village and inspecting losses caused by the floods. We have directed the authorities to take videographic reports of the devastation in the state and will have a full report by September 15. A total of 13,000 affected people have been rescued from these floods and not a single casualty has been reported. On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank all the workers who were involved in rescue efforts," he added. The agriculture minister also said that banks were kept open even on Sunday, which was the last day for the crop insurance.

"The previous Congress government led by Kamalnath did not give compensation to the farmers for the damaged crops. How can they claim that they are the poor people's representatives if they do not give the farmers what rightfully belong to them?" Patel said. He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by the Chief Minister would make sure that farmers in the state would turn from 'majboor' (helpless), to 'mazboot' (strong).

"We will ensure that all farmers get the best varieties of seeds and equipment at zero interest and will turn the poor farmers from majboor to mazboot. Not a single farmer will be left behind and they will be compensated for all the losses incurred by the floods, no matter the amount," Patel said. He also said, "All private insurance companies have left the state. Only the Centre's Agriculture Insurance Company has taken responsibility. I personally spoke to the Chairman and said that every farmer must have insurance, even if the state had to pay the premium for all." (ANI)

