Mizoram reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram, taking the state tally to 1,114, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Monday.

ANI | Mizoram (Aizawl) | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:31 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 update. (Photo/Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram). Image Credit: ANI

Out of the total, 732 patients have been discharged and at present, the active cases stand at 382.

No deaths have been reported so far from the infection in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Assam Rifles forgets AFSPA not in force here': Mizoram to Centre as standoff continues

