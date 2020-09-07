Left Menu
Kochi Metro services resume with strict COVID-19 protocols

Kochi Metro resumed its services on Monday from 7 am as part of 'unlock 4', following necessary measures against COVID-19.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:10 IST
Visul from a metro station in Kochi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kochi Metro resumed its services on Monday from 7 am as part of 'unlock 4', following necessary measures against COVID-19. The first train departed with only five passengers from Aluva station to Thykoodam. Metro stations here wore a deserted look on the first day of resumption of services.

Stickers have been placed on the stations to ensure social distancing, thermal screening is also being conducted here while arrangements have been made for sanitisers and masks at the stations. In order for contactless travelling, cash boxes have been kept at the stations for buying tokens. Moreover, no security body checking is being carried out here amid the pandemic.

"Metro services should have resumed as soon as the lockdown was lifted earlier. When I travel in the metro, there is no fear of getting stuck in traffic during the morning or evening hours. I used to travel via the KSRTC bus when the metro services were shut. I am happy that the metro services have been resumed here,'' said Rosebell, a commuter. Meanwhile, metro services have also been resumed in several other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Lucknow Metro services resumed from 7 am today, following preventive measures against COVID-19 while Chennai Metro resumed service on Blue Line (between Airport and Washermenpet) as part of Unlock 4. Bengaluru Metro also resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4 while Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. (ANI)

