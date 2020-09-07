Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenge those who accused me of being drug peddler to produce evidence: Sandeep Ssingh

I challenge all those who are accusing me of being a drug peddler to produce a single piece of evidence, said film producer Sandeep Ssingh in connection with allegations levelled against him after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:33 IST
Challenge those who accused me of being drug peddler to produce evidence: Sandeep Ssingh
Film producer Sandeep Ssingh talking to ANI in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

I challenge all those who are accusing me of being a drug peddler to produce a single piece of evidence, said film producer Sandeep Ssingh in connection with allegations levelled against him after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film producer also said that he had already spoken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and will readily go to talk with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) if he is called in by the agency.

"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, have not even tasted a drop of alcohol. But people declared me a drug peddler. Let them produce a single proof of it. I challenge them," Ssingh told ANI here. "I am available and am willing to go to any agency for questioning in connection with the case," he added.

The film producer further cleared the rumours surrounding allegations that he was in connected to underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in any manner. "In 2012, I was shooting Ram Lila. We were at an 'iftaar' party and beside me was seated production designer Wasik Khan. In a photo of that gathering, he was declared as Dawood Ibrahim. He has even clarified that he is not Dawood Ibrahim and just a simple production designer," Ssingh said.

The producer said that he had full faith in the investigative agencies probing the case and urged everyone to be patient so that truth can be revealed. "The CBI team (investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case) called me and asked about sequence of events on June 14 and 15. I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI inquiry, which happened. Now people want to decide who is accused. We should have a little patience," he said in a message to those on social media platform.

The film producer said he was disheartened by the media trials and people on social media platforms targeting his family. "The media has been camping outside my residence for 20 days? Why? Am I an accused? People in my residential society are asking me to leave," Ssingh said. BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, Rajput's cousin had in August demanded that Sandeep and Sidharth Pithani be interrogated by the CBI. The Congress party too had used Sandeep Ssingh's name to target the ruling BJP and had questioned the motive behind pushing for a CBI inquiry instead of letting Mumbai police handle the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning to join the investigation of the death case of the late actor. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Metro Rail services resume in Kochi

The Kochi Metro on Monday resumed services after being suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said.H...

Tennis-Disqualified Djokovic must embrace 'bad guy' role: McEnroe

Novak Djokovic will have to get used to being the bad guy following his disqualification from the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball, American great John McEnroe has said. The world number one was defaulted at 5-6 down in the f...

Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies today

Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar is set to chair a webinar on the first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies later on Monday. Javadekar will also be reviewing the progress of the activities under the National Clea...

Samsung launches four new Curd Maestro Refrigerators in India

Samsung India on Monday announced the expansion of its extremely popular Curd Maestro Refrigerator line up which is part of the companys Make for India innovations.The four new models with 386 liter and 407-liter capacities add to the exist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020