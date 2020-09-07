Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMC through Treasury to verify all COVID-19 transactions at departments

In a brief statement on Sunday, the IMC said its very purpose is to ensure that there is transparency around the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:35 IST
IMC through Treasury to verify all COVID-19 transactions at departments
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that 95% of all provincial and national government departments had submitted their COVID-19 procurement reports.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on COVID-19 procurement has noted several reports on the sanity of the information released by various departments.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the IMC said its very purpose is to ensure that there is transparency around the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It is, therefore, encouraging that everyone is able to inspect this information and point out discrepancies where they arise," the Committee said.

The IMC through Treasury will verify all transactions at the departments in question against the BAS system.

"The value of transparency is that it allows us to all highlight discrepancies, and ensure we take corrective action immediately. In the event where we identify elements of misconduct or criminality such information will be referred to law enforcement agencies," said Chairperson of the IMC, Minister Ronald Lamola.

Cabinet established the ministerial team in August 2020 to compile and collate a comprehensive report of the details of all tenders and contracts awarded by national departments, provincial governments and other public entities as part of the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that 95% of all provincial and national government departments had submitted their COVID-19 procurement reports.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q1 loss at Rs 329 cr on COVID-19 impact

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 329 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to a profit of Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 tumbled down to Rs 80...

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...

2 teenagers drown to death after being swept away into sea in Visakhapatnam

Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said. Three others who had been swept away into the sea along with the gir...

Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody

The Indian Army has asked its Chinese counterpart if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, an Indian military spokesman said on Monday.Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020