IMC through Treasury to verify all COVID-19 transactions at departments

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on COVID-19 procurement has noted several reports on the sanity of the information released by various departments.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the IMC said its very purpose is to ensure that there is transparency around the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It is, therefore, encouraging that everyone is able to inspect this information and point out discrepancies where they arise," the Committee said.

The IMC through Treasury will verify all transactions at the departments in question against the BAS system.

"The value of transparency is that it allows us to all highlight discrepancies, and ensure we take corrective action immediately. In the event where we identify elements of misconduct or criminality such information will be referred to law enforcement agencies," said Chairperson of the IMC, Minister Ronald Lamola.

Cabinet established the ministerial team in August 2020 to compile and collate a comprehensive report of the details of all tenders and contracts awarded by national departments, provincial governments and other public entities as part of the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that 95% of all provincial and national government departments had submitted their COVID-19 procurement reports.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)