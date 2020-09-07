Only BJP showed dynamism when opposition parties stood stock-still during COVID-19 outbreak: BJP president J P Nadda at Jharkhand party meet.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
An alert about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Sept. 3.STORYNUMBER STORYDATE STORYTIME085341...
Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 329 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to a profit of Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 tumbled down to Rs 80...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...
Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said. Three others who had been swept away into the sea along with the gir...