Sushant Singh death case: NCB arrests one more person in Mumbai for alleged drug peddling

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one more person Anuj Keswani for alleged drug peddling in connection with the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Keswani was arrested after the interrogation of Kaizen Ibrahim, also an alleged drug peddler who was arrested last week.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one more person Anuj Keswani for alleged drug peddling in connection with the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Keswani was arrested after the interrogation of Kaizen Ibrahim, also an alleged drug peddler who was arrested last week. Keswani is set to be produced in the court today. Ibrahim had disclosed that Keshwani was his supplier for the contrabands.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB had yesterday conducted a raid in which drugs including 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, along with foreign currency were seized. Keshwani was under examination by the NCB during the raid. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend appeared before the NCB here again a day after she was grilled by the agency for over six hours in connection with the actor's death case.

Earlier this month the Esplanade Court had sent actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9. The court also sent Kaizen Ibrahim, who was arrested in the same case to 14-day judicial custody.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra on Friday said that Showik and Miranda have been arrested under sections 20 B, 27 A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him.

In the Esplanade Court on September 3, the NCB argued that Vilatra was arrested in connection with the actor's death. Meanwhile, a session court in Mumbai today adjourned hearing in bail applications of Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit till September 9.

Parihar was arrested based on Vilatra's statement. Later, Ibrahim was nabbed after Parihar's statement. Zaid, Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty were taken by the NCB for medical tests today.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB subsequently had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra, to probe the drug case in connection with the Sushant death case.

The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

