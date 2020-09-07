Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh's sister, requests police to register FIR

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

"The drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020," she stated. Chakraborty is also being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Rajput's death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)