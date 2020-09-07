Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district here on Monday. At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector.

Indian Army is retaliating. One army personnel lost his life while two personnel sustained injuries in a Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in the Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI)