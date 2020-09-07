Left Menu
Indian Railways uses COVID as opportunity, records 10% jump in freight loading

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways registered a more than 10% jump in freight loading in the month of September till the 6th as compared to the same period last year. Indian Railways has used Covid 19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances, according to a Railways statement.

Indian Railways in on a mission mode and has overtaken last year's earning as well as loading for freight by a big margin as compared to the same period last year. Loading crossed last year's loading for the same period by more than 10% while earning from freight was Rs 129.68 crore higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period.

In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year's loading for the same period Indian Railways is giving a number of concessions and discounts to make railways freight movement attractive, said the statement. (ANI)

