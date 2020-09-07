Left Menu
India overtakes Brazil as second-worst hit by coronavirus, tally crosses 42-lakh mark

India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 as the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 as the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases. The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has 41,37,521 COVID-19 cases and the US continues to remain on the top spot in the list of worst COVID-hit countries with over 62 lakh cases. In India, five states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, contribute over 60 per cent of total COVID-19 cases, 62 per cent of active cases, and 70 per cent of overall fatality reported due to the virus.

Maharashtra is at the top with 21.6 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3 per cent. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 26.76 per cent of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30 per cent), Karnataka (11.25 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.98 per cent ), and Tamil Nadu (5.83 per cent).

India's total recovered cases have crossed 32.5 lakh today and the recovery rate climbed to 77.31 per cent. After the new data released, the coronavirus Case Fatality Rate (CFR) dropped to a new low of 1.70 per cent. India's cumulative tests are nearly five crores (4,95,51,507) as on date and 7,20,362 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As a result of the country-wide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in the last two weeks alone, the Union Health Ministry said. Today Delhi reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,93,526.

A total of 32 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,599. Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,68,384. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 20,543 active cases. As many as 8,368 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths were recorded in Andhra Pradesh. The state's tally has now reached 5,06,493 including 97,932 active cases, 4,04,074 recoveries and 4,487 deaths.

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus caseload 7,489 including 2,111 active cases, 5,311 recoveries, and 54 deaths after 28 fresh cases were found. A total of 1,013 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 600 from Jammu division, and 413 from the Kashmir division.

The total number of cases now stands at 44,570 in the Union Territory including 11,009 active cases, 32,760 recoveries, and 801 deaths. (ANI)

