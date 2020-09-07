21 minor boys from Bihar rescued from a bus in West Bengal, 3 arrested

Three child traffickers were arrested and 21 minor boys rescued on Monday in Kolkata from a bus that came from Samastipur in Bihar. The bus was intercepted at Babughat Bus Stand around 5:30 pm

"It was found that 21 minor boys were being trafficked from Samastipur, Bihar in that said bus by Md. Ayshan, Md. Afjal, Md. Chand and others. Accordingly, the said 21 minor boys have been rescued," said West Bengal police in a release. FIR has been registered against the three accused who are between aged between 22 and 28 years.

