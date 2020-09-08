HP: Tibetan community pays tribute to SFF commando Nyima Tenzin
The Tibetan community took out a candlelight vigil in McLeod Ganj area of Kangra district to pay tribute to Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin on Tuesday morning.
The Tibetan community took out a candlelight vigil in McLeod Ganj area of Kangra district to pay tribute to Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin on Tuesday morning. A lot of youngsters also took part in the vigil. Apart from holding candles most of them were also displaying the photograph of the braveheart.
Tenzin lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.
The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)
