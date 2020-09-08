Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: Tibetan community pays tribute to SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

The Tibetan community took out a candlelight vigil in McLeod Ganj area of Kangra district to pay tribute to Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:19 IST
HP: Tibetan community pays tribute to SFF commando Nyima Tenzin
Members of the Tibetan community participating in a candlelight vigil in McLeod Ganj. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Tibetan community took out a candlelight vigil in McLeod Ganj area of Kangra district to pay tribute to Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin on Tuesday morning. A lot of youngsters also took part in the vigil. Apart from holding candles most of them were also displaying the photograph of the braveheart.

Tenzin lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephantThe trick to calming an unhappy elephant Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with as...

Liev Schreiber to star in Hemingway adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’

Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingways Venice-set novel Across The River And Into The Trees. The movie also features up-and-coming Italian actor Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Jav...

Olympics-Games must be held next year "at any cost" - Minister

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held at any cost in 2021, Japans Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the ...

Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passes away

Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy 74 passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers office CMO issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.Andhra Pradesh C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020