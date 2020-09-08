Karnataka forest squad busts gang of poachers, 6 held

Mangaluru Forest Trafficking Squad officials have arrested six people for illegally possessing one live female blackbuck, skins and heads of blackbucks in Koppala district on Monday.

The squad has seized 20 skins and 2 heads of blackbucks, one live female blackbuck and 3 bikes at Hunasihal village of Koppala district.

After getting the tip-off, officers arrested six people in connection with the case.

Also Read: Karnataka's 'Singham', former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP