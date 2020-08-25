Karnataka's 'Singham', former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. The joining was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan.

"Even in Tamil Nadu, BJP is attracting many people from many sectors and many sections. We have Annamalai Kuppusamy joining the party. He will be an asset and addition into the BJP in Tamil Nadu," L Murugan told reporters here. "I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to join this organisation. It is a great honour and a privilege for me. I have come to this party as a loyal soldier," the former IPS officer told reporters here. (ANI)