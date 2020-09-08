North West to donate 31 culled cattle to Social Development

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will on Thursday donate 31 culled cattle to the provincial Department of Social Development as part of its food relief programme.

The cattle will be slaughtered and the meat distributed to feed those in need and those who have been severely affected by the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the North West province.

"Working with the provincial Department of Social Development, deserving households will be identified and the meat will be distributed to them, especially child-headed homes.

"The gesture of donating the meat is to contribute towards fighting food and nutrition insecurity, and restoring the dignity of the most vulnerable people in the province," the department said on Tuesday.

The handing over ceremony will be held at the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)