PM Modi, President Kovind condole radio astronomer Govind Swarup's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Professor Govind Swarup who pioneered radio astronomy in India, saying that he was an exceptional scientist and his works have attained global commendation. "Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup's brilliance. Do read," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Swarup's demise. "With the demise of Professor Govind Swarup, the world has lost an astronomy legend. A pioneer, he contributed to fundamental developments in radio astronomy and created two of the world's largest radio telescopes in India. Condolences to his family, friends and countless students," President Kovind tweeted.

"Eminent professor and stalwart of radio astronomy, Govind Swarup ji will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. His demise is a huge loss for the entire nation. My deepest condolences with his family. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted. K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India also expressed grief over Swarup's demise.

"With Professor Govind Swarup's demise, the world of astronomy has lost a great scientist, institution-, and telescope- builder. Ever-smiling, not one to take a no for anything he wanted to be done, he took on many impossible tasks, inspired colleagues to accomplish them," Raghavan tweeted. "He could not but touch deeply everyone he met - Farewell dear Govind Swarup... He so proudly spoke of being inspired by Gandhi on the one hand, and of tracing his lineage (via Wikipedia) back to Isaac Newton - no less - on the other. And the lineage moves forward..." he added. (ANI)