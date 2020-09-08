Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department taking steps to report recommendations into Beitbridge fence project

“I wish to assure the public that any official found guilty of any wrongdoing will be held appropriately accountable,” De Lille said.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:13 IST
Department taking steps to report recommendations into Beitbridge fence project
De Lille raised concerns over the project and on 20 April 2020, requested that the Auditor-General conduct an independent audit into the project.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PatriciaDeLille)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says the department is taking steps to give effect to the report recommendations by the Auditor General into the Beitbridge border fence project.

The Beitbridge project was initiated by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in mid-March 2020.

De Lille raised concerns over the project and on 20 April 2020, requested that the Auditor-General conduct an independent audit into the project.

On 25 April, De Lille requested her department's Anti-Corruption Unit, assisted by members from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), to also probe the project.

At the time, De Lille instructed that project payments be stopped, pending investigation outcomes.

"These investigations revealed that a series of procurement and other irregularities were perpetrated and possible acts of fraud may have occurred.

"The investigation report recommends a number of disciplinary and criminal charges against those involved to be pursued," De Lille said.

The Minister has thanked members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, as well as the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs for undertaking their oversight inspection at the Beitbridge border fence project this past weekend.

"I thank all members for supporting the due process to be followed in implementing the report recommendations, and assure them and the South African public that the initiation of the disciplinary processes is already well underway," De Lille said.

The department's Legal Services Unit referred the matter to the Office of the State Attorney to draft the charges, appoint the initiator and appoint the chairperson.

The initiator and the chairperson have since been appointed, allowing the drafting of charges to commence.

These steps are being undertaken in consultation with the investigation team and in accordance with Section 8 of the Public Service Act, 1994, as per the terms of employment of 12 of the 14 implicated officials.

For the Director-General and Ministerial Advisor, separate disciplinary processes are required because these two persons are employed under section 12 and 12A, not section 8, of the Public Service Act 1994.

The Ministry has already initiated a disciplinary process related to the charges recommended against the Ministerial Advisor.

The Director-General is already suspended, related to findings from a PriceWaterHouseCoopers investigation on allegations of irregularities related to State funerals and a Public Service Commission investigation on irregular appointments within the department.

"I appreciate that South Africans are hungry for justice to be done, but I remind the public that all allegations of wrongdoing must be tested and the rights of the implicated be upheld during the disciplinary processes.

"I wish to assure the public that any official found guilty of any wrongdoing will be held appropriately accountable," De Lille said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Schalke thank healthcare workers with match tickets

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 will distribute some of their 300 tickets for the first two home matches of the season to healthcare professionals and senior home workers to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said. ...

Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

Denmark says that Tunisia is responsible for receiving the 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged chemical tanker. More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and...

Cong-led UDF in Kerala declares candidates for two assembly bypolls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Tuesday declared candidates for the by-election to two Assembly seats in Kerala. UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala announced that two of its allie...

Maha: Aurangabad AIMIM MP, workers booked for pothole protest

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP fromAurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel and several party workers were bookedon Tuesday for holding a protest in the citys Vedant Nagararea over potholed roads a day earlier, police saidA case was registered against Jaleel and some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020