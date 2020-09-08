Left Menu
We suspect drug network luring students of high-profile schools: Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the government has its suspicions that students of high-profile schools in the state are falling prey to a drug network which lures them through icecreams laced with drugs.

08-09-2020
We suspect drug network luring students of high-profile schools: Karnataka Education Minister
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the government has its suspicions that students of high-profile schools in the state are falling prey to a drug network which lures them through icecreams laced with drugs. "We have doubts that a drug network is operating outside high-profile schools to lure children by offering them ice creams laced with drugs," said Kumar.

He added that people involved in the drug network must be sent behind bars. Kumar's statement came after Bengaluru by Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and raided the house of actor Sanjana Galrani for their alleged involvement in a drug case.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

