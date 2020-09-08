Left Menu
Two killed by assailants inside residential society in Greater Noida

Two people were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area on Monday night, the police said.

Harish Chandra, DCP of Central Noida speaks to media in Greater Noida [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two people were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area on Monday night, the police said. The incident took place in the Bisrakh area at around 9 pm yesterday.

"At around 9 pm, two people entered society and shot dead two people who were sitting in the car. The efforts are on to identify the accused," said Harish Chandra, DCP of Central Noida, while speaking to media. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

