HC says people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill ICMR for COVID-19 testing.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Svanidhi Samvaad with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on September 9. According to a press note from the Prime Ministers Office PMO, the Government of India had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on Ju...
Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus, the doctors union told Reuters on Tuesday.The strike began on Monday, and includes 16,000 resident docto...
COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...
Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...