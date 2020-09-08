HC asks private labs to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day for those who want to undergo them voluntarily.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Of them, some 156,500 children are severely malnourished, leaving them nine times more likely to die than well-nourished children, according to UNICEF.The aggravating factors causing the nutritional situation of children to deteriorate are ...
- Think Like A Monk, written by one of the top Podcast hostJay Shetty, is now the No. 1 Bestseller in Books on Amazon.in NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shettys Think L...
The UN agency for refugees said Tuesday it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to ...
Wipro on Tuesday said it plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub at Dsseldorf in Germany that will serve as the IT services majors flagship centre in Europe. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will offer digital transformation expertise t...