Jumbo dies after being injured in fight with other elephants

Based on information by some tea estate workers that they noticed an elephant with its trunk injured and bleeding moving to the forest area last night, forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass, sources said. The veterinarians carried out autopsy on the 25-year old elephant this morning and concluded that the death could be due to injuries sustained in a fight with other elephants in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:21 IST
A male elephant was found dead, with injuries on its trunk near the reserve forest area of Andiparai Shola in Valparai range in the district, forest department sources said on Tuesday. Based on information by some tea estate workers that they noticed an elephant with its trunk injured and bleeding moving to the forest area last night, forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass, sources said.

The veterinarians carried out autopsy on the 25-year old elephant this morning and concluded that the death could be due to injuries sustained in a fight with other elephants in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The carcass was later buried there, they said.

This is the third elephant to die in the ATR this year and 20th in the last seven months in Coimbatore Forest division.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

