Retired IAS officer Partha Sarathi appointed Telangana Election Commissioner

Retired IAS officer Partha Sarathi appointed Telangana Election CommissionerPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:37 IST
Retired IAS officer C ParthaSarathi was on Tuesday appointed as State Election Commissioner in Telangana for a tenure of three years
His term would begin from the date of assumption of office, according to an official notification
Partha Sarathi held various posts, including commissioner, Information and Public Relations and PrincipalSecretary (Agriculture), before he retired from government service in April this year.
