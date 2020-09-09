Left Menu
Patna: ANM workers protest near CM's residence, demand regularisation of jobs

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers staged a demonstration near Chief Minister's residence in Patna on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:41 IST
Visual from the demonstration staged by ANM workers in Patna on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers staged a demonstration near Chief Minister's residence in Patna on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of their jobs. "Three years back it had been announced that 21,000 ANM will be hired. Out of this only 2,000 have been given jobs. Rest all posts are still lying vacant. We want a direct appointment to the posts, therefore, we want to meet the Chief Minister as our repeated meetings with the Health Minister have borne no fruit," one of the protesters told ANI here.

The protesters also said that they want different provisions to be made for contractual and ANM workers. The protest has been held weeks ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the State are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

