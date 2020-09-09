Two suspects arrested, arms & ammunition recovered in joint operation in J-K's Kulgam
Two suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered in a joint operation in the Kulgam district, according to the Indian Army on Wednesday.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:45 IST
Two suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered in a joint operation in the Kulgam district, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.
The joint operation based on inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police was carried out near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam midnight yesterday.
One AK-47 rifle with 2 magazines, one M4 US Carbine with 3 magazines, six Chinese Pistols with 12 magazines were recovered from the truck coming from Jammu, according to the Army.Further details are awaited. (ANI)
