Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt provides funding boost to Customs to expand border surveillance

Customs is the lead government agency – working closely with the Ministry of Health, New Zealand Defence Force and other agencies – to enforce the Order, which helps to protect New Zealand from the risk of COVID-19 entering the country at the maritime border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:07 IST
Govt provides funding boost to Customs to expand border surveillance
“Customs has been doing a great job staffing the maritime border 24/7, more recently with assistance from New Zealand Defence Force personnel,” Jenny Salesa said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government is providing a funding boost to Customs to employ more staff to expand border surveillance, further strengthening the Government's defence against Covid-19, Customs Minister Jenny Salesa announced today.

"Cabinet has agreed to a $50 million funding boost for the New Zealand Customs Service to further support its 24/7 on-the-ground presence at all international maritime ports. This is a significant investment in our ongoing efforts to keep all New Zealanders safe," Jenny Salesa said.

Customs is the lead government agency – working closely with the Ministry of Health, New Zealand Defence Force and other agencies – to enforce the Order, which helps to protect New Zealand from the risk of COVID-19 entering the country at the maritime border.

"Customs has been doing a great job staffing the maritime border 24/7, more recently with assistance from New Zealand Defence Force personnel," Jenny Salesa said.

"To date, Customs has been able to redeploy staff from within the organisation to the seaports. This includes sea border workers seconded to the Maritime Order, and airport staff due to the drop in international travel. However, increasing the overall level of staff at the seaports demonstrates the Government's commitment to standing up a permanent and long term system of defence to keep Covid out.

"The $40 million in new funding, with another $10 million in a contingency funding, will allow Customs to deploy the around 300 people necessary to provide services at all New Zealand seaports and to coordinate and support that nationwide operation.

"While ports represent a lower risk than some other border-facing facilities the Government is nevertheless taking it seriously. This will ensure there are more Customs staff to protect our maritime border, while also allowing Customs to continue its other important work, such as protecting New Zealand from illicit drugs, facilitating trade and travel, and collecting Crown revenue.

"The Government has run tight border restrictions to prioritise the return of New Zealanders and ensure that COVID-19 does not enter New Zealand via the maritime border.

"We are now in a position to make some adjustments to our settings to resource this intensive, but extremely important Customs work," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr: Company statement.

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr Company statement....

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Ministers Nagpur office, an official confirmed on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020