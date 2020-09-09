Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Minister's Nagpur office, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:34 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Minister's Nagpur office, an official confirmed on Wednesday. "A girl (Kangana Ranaut ) from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it. Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her," the NCP Minister had said.

He later asked Mumbai Police to probe 'the Queen' actress into the alleged drug nexus. This decision from Deshmukh comes at a time when Ranaut and Udhhav Thackeray-led government have been locked in a face-off ever since the actress stated that she has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yesterday, responding to the state Home Minister's statement, Ranaut said that she will fully cooperate with the police and asked them to collect her blood samples. "I am more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you," she tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US election: Republican campaign video featuring PM Modi woos Indian-American voters

A Republican campaign video that includes visuals from the two historic rallies of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year -- Howdy, Modi and Namaste Trump -- is making waves in the US ahead of the Novem...

Pak reports 426 new COVID-19 infections; national tally reaches 299,659

Pakistans number of coronavirus cases reached 299,659 on Wednesday after 426 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Nine patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities to 6,359 across ...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020