One arrested in connection with sadhvi's gangrape in Godda, Jharkhand

One accused has been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a sadhvi in Godda district of Jharkhand, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh.

ANI | Godda (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:49 IST
Superintendent of Police Godda, YS Ramesh talking to reporters on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

One accused has been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a sadhvi in Godda district of Jharkhand, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh. The police official also said that the incident which took place on the night of September 7 is being investigated at a fast pace.

The case against two known and two unknown accused in connection with the incident was filed on September 8, 2020, at the Muffasil police station. "On the night of September 7, we got information regarding rape with a sadhvi at an ashram which comes under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil police station. Taking action the police team has arrested one accused Deepak Rana, he has many previous criminal charges against him," the Superintendent of Police told reporters here.

"We have also begun the process for medical examination and forensic investigations. We are following all the SOPs and will try to get justice delivered through a speedy trial," he added. Deepak, who also has a criminal past, has confessed to his involvement in the crime, the police claimed.

Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren too had urged the Deputy Commissioner, Godda to take strict action in connection with the incident. (ANI)

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

