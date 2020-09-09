2,479 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

With 2,479 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana as of Tuesday 8 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State have risen to 1,47,642, according to the State Government. According to a media bulletin, 2,485 patients have recovered while 10 deaths were reported during the same.

Of 1,47,642 cumulative count, there are 31,654 active cases, 1,15,072 recoveries in the State. The death toll stands at 916 in the State. Currently, the case fatality rate stands at 0.62 per cent and the recovery rate is at 77.9 per cent.

As per the bulletin, there are 24,741 individuals in institutional or home isolation. (ANI)

