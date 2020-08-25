Left Menu
Telangana govt creating obstacles in conducting Ganesh festival: VHP

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:40 IST
VHP General Secretary Milind Parande speaking to ANI in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that the Telangana government is undermining "Hindu sentiments" and creating obstacles in conducting Ganesh festival by imposing restrictions. Milind Parande, International General Secretary, VHP, said that the state government is imposing a number of conditions by threatening the festival organisers.

"The Telangana government is undermining Hindu sentiments and creating many obstacles in the conduct of Ganesh festival. VHP and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti members were in favour of the proposal made by the government that there should be no mass immersions and conducting poojas in compliance with the COVID-19 rules," Parande told ANI. "But now the State government is imposing a number of conditions by threatening the festival organisers, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists. Police also registered a case against 25 activists," he said.

"Police forcibly removed pavilions built in several places, harassing and threatening with obscene language. The VHP vehemently opposes this view as a government conspiracy to weaken the Hindu community," he added. The 10-day long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities kicked off on Saturday. However, the festival is being celebrated in a restricted manner due to coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged people to boycott Chinese goods saying that it damages the Indian economy. "Today China is trying to encroach on our borders by promoting terrorist organisations in Pakistan around us and making our ally Nepal our enemy now by luring them. In addition, it damages our economy worth millions of crores. The only way to prevent Chinese players from harming us in these two ways is to boycott Chinese goods," Parande said.

"The VHP urges the people of the country to boycott Chinese goods. Based on Atmanirbhar Bharat, the country's industrialists should strive to produce quality products at a lower price than Chinese products," he said. Parande said that the construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has started under the management of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and VHP will extend its support to the trust's call for fundraising.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple after Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment last year in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case paving for the construction of the temple. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed within 3-4 years. (ANI)

