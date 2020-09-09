Russia detains deputy energy minister Tikhonov over fraud allegations - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:08 IST
Russian state investigators have detained Anatoly Tikhonov, a deputy energy minister, on fraud allegations, the TASS news agency reported late on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.
Tikhonov was detained after searches at the ministry, TASS said. Tikhonov, 51, is one of a total of eight deputies for Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He was focused on digital projects at the ministry.
The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
